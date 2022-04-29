Michael Owen agrees with pundit in Newcastle United v Liverpool prediction

A look at all the latest predictions for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United as the Reds look to keep the pressure on Manchester City.

Liverpool are gearing up for another test of their title credentials as they return to Premier League action.

The Reds put one foot in the Champions League final on Wednesday with a first leg win over Villarreal, but they must now swiftly turn attention back to their title bid.

Jurgen Klopp’s men face Newcastle United on Saturday in another must-win game as they look to leapfrog Manchester City.

Still a point behind the leaders, there is no margin for error for Liverpool, and a resurgent Newcastle, away from home, could pose a difficult task.

The Reds are in superb form and they will be strong favourites, but they must hold their nerve as they look to keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men.

And if the latest pundit predictions are anything to go buy, they will do just that,

Here is a round-up of the latest pundit predictions for this weekend’s trip to St James’ Park.

Michael Owen - Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool

“Make no mistake, this is far from a straightforward game for Liverpool. Newcastle have won four in a row in all competitions, conceding just one in that time. They cruised to the win at Norwich last week, this side is full of confidence,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Liverpool probably could have had more goals against Villarreal, but it was a comfortable 2-0 win nonetheless. The last two wins have been against sides who have defended deep and tried to frustrate them,and Villarreal, it’s a good sign that they still found a way to win.

“Liverpool have so much momentum right now. This won’t be easy, Newcastle are in great form themselves. I’m going for 2-1 Liverpool.”

Mark Lawrenson - Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool

Speaking as part of his BBC Sport predictions, Mark Lawrenson said: “Villarreal did not really pose Liverpool too many problems in their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, but I’d expect Newcastle to be much more of a threat going forward.

“They won’t be gung-ho or anything like that, but the way they have kicked on in the past few weeks means they go into this game without being under any pressure whatsoever.

“All of the Magpies’ January signings have done well, especially Bruno Guimaraes, who looks the real deal, and they are getting results.

“Eddie Howe made a few changes to freshen up his team for their win over Norwich last weekend, including playing Joelinton through the middle, and they all seemed to work.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“After winning four games in a row, Newcastle will be full of confidence but, if that means they are even slightly more open than usual this weekend, that will suit Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I’m sure Howe’s plan will still be to make sure they are difficult to beat, but I don’t think the home fans will settle for seeing them put 11 men behind the ball for 90 minutes and just play for a point.

“The problem there is that Liverpool are at a different level to any of the sides Newcastle have just beaten - the Canaries, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Wolves.

“Also, the way the Reds are playing makes me think they will get the result they need, no matter who is in their team. They are just in that zone.”

Jones Knows - Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool

Speaking in his Sky Sports predictions, Jones Knows said: “Many Liverpool fans think this might just be THE game where Jurgen Klopp’s boys hand the title initiative firmly to Manchester City.

“And it’s easy to see why. Since the turn of the year, only Liverpool have taken more Premier League points than the resurgent Toon.

“That statistic alone will trigger plenty of interest in the Newcastle double chance selection (to win or draw) at 2/1 with Sky Bet.

“It’s not a bet for me though. I’m in the Liverpool camp. This is a relentless team that have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League games.