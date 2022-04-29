The Liverpool boss has extended his contract

Much to the delight of Liverpool fans worldwide, Jurgen Klopp is to extend his stay at the club, signing a new contract with the Merseyside club.

It was widely speculated that Klopp would end his reign at Anfield upon the expiry of his old contract, but has now put pen to paper on a new one.

Following Burnley’s sacking of Sean Dyche, Klopp is now the longest serving manager in the Premier League, and has spent seven years as Liverpool’s manager.

When does the new contract expire?

His current contract was set to expire in 2024, and many thought that would pave the way for Steven Gerrard to replace him.

Klopp has signed a new two year extension, and his new contract ends in 2026. If he honours the contract to its entirety, he would have spent almost 11 years at the helm.

His assistants, Pepijn Ljinders and Peter Krawietz have also signed new deals, which are on the same time frame as Klopp.

What are the new song lyrics?

To honour their best manager in the 21st century, Liverpool fans have started to belt a new song honouring Klopp. A short Youtube clip uploaded to Liverpool’s official channel had the German singing “I’m in love with him and I feel fine”.

The lyrics are:

“I’m so glad that Jurgen is a red, I’m so glad he delivered what he said.

“Jurgen said to me you know we’ll win the Premier League you know, he said so.

“I’m in love with him and I feel fine.”

Why has his contract been extended?

Klopp is regarded as one of the best managers in the world, and it was likely to be a no-brainer for the hierarchy at Anfield.

His first game in charge of Liverpool was a 0-0 at White Hart Lane, with the squad he inherited being very weak.

It included players like Martin Skrtel, Rickie Lambert, Mario Balotelli and more.

After Liverpool narrowly lost out on a league title in 2013/2014, they entered a lull phase and were an underperforming side.

When he took over from Brendan Rogers, they weren’t regarded as a threat and this was seen when they were humiliated in a 6-1 loss away at Stoke at the end of the 2015/2016 season.

They finished eighth in the Premier League in Klopp’s first season. Since the 15/16 season, they have never failed to finish outside the top four in the Premier League.

Two consecutive top four finishes after that season, then finishing second, first, third and currently being second is a testament to how he has turned the club around.

He ended their 30 year wait for a league title, and also won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019.

He has made Liverpool one of the most feared sides on the planet, and has turned players into world class talents including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk and many more.

His style of play has earned many plaudits, with his high press essentially suffocating teams, making Anfield a fortress and making his side almost impossible to beat.

In his time at Anfield, the side has reached eight trophies, and are currently on track to complete an unprecedented quadruple.

Their recent success, both domestically and continentally is all due to Klopp, his signings and tactics.

Who is Jurgen Klopp?

Jurgen Klopp is a German manager, who has bought success wherever he has gone.

His recently managed clubs prior to Liverpool include Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.

His spell at Mainz saw Klopp get the side promoted for the second tier in Germany, leading them to both the Bundesliga and Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

He also reached a Champions League final with Dortmund, where they narrowly missed out to bitter rivals Bayern Munich.