Michael Owen and Paul Merson agree in Liverpool v Tottenham prediction

Here is a round-up of the latest pundit predictions ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Liverpool are preparing for another intense weekend of Premier League football as they look to finally overtake Manchester City in the race for the title.

The Reds will be brimming with confidence ahead of their meeting with Tottenham after they reached the Champions League final midweek.

Celebrations in Spain will have been brief as they look to take three points against Antonio Conte’s side, in what could be their most difficult remaining match of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Spurs returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Leicester last time out and they will be eager to maintain their unbeaten run against the top two sides in the current campaign.

Michael Owen - Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

“I’m running out of superlatives for this Liverpool side, the wins just keep coming,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It wasn’t an emphatic performance, but the win last week at Newcastle was huge. That comeback win in Spain on Tuesday is bound to mean they enter this in great spirit. Luis Diaz changed the game against Villarreal, and I’d expect to see him from the start here.

“This one is huge for Spurs. Considering Arsenal’s recent form, I don’t think Spurs can afford to lose this game. Son has been in brilliant form, and he’s in the running for the golden boot.

“However, I can’t not pick Liverpool. No side in Europe is in better form than them and they just don’t look like losing, particularly at Anfield. 3-1.”

Paul Merson - Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

“I think the way Liverpool play suits Tottenham as Antonio Conte wants teams to come at them,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

That said, they struggle stylistically against teams that sit back, so this is a really tricky test for Liverpool. Spurs have done the double over Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

“They could produce another telling moment in the title race by upsetting the Reds at Anfield, but I think Liverpool will just edge this one.

“It wouldn’t shock me to see Spurs get a positive result because of the way they play and their position in the Premier League top four race. However, my money is on Liverpool as things stand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were atrocious in the first-half against Villarreal and if that happens against Spurs, they are out of the Premier League title race.

“Speaking of Liverpool’s attacking unit, the addition of Luis Diaz has sort of transformed them. He is ahead of Diogo Jota at the moment. Although they are two very different footballers, their flexibility allows the Reds to lineup in many different ways based on the opposition. With Sadio Mane also in the mix, you only know that Mohamed Salah is going to play as a right winger as the rest of them could pretty much play anywhere!”

Mark Lawrenson - Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

“It’s been another great week for Liverpool,” Lawrenson wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“I was commentating on their Champions League tie against Villarreal and the Reds were all over the place in the first half, but I said at half-time that I thought they would be fine because it had been a superhuman effort by the Spanish side. They were never going to be able to keep that up.

“Now the Reds have two more cup finals to look forward to this season, and I think they will see off Tottenham too, to maintain their challenge.

“An evening kick-off under the Anfield lights will help boost the atmosphere, but the main reason I am backing Jurgen Klopp’s side here is more down to the fact Spurs are so unconvincing on the road.

“Antonio Conte’s side got that brilliant win over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in February, of course, but the frustrating thing for Conte is that they have not played like that often enough.