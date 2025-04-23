Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool were unable to sign Martin Zubimendi but Ryan Gravenberch has thrived for the Premier League champions-elect.

Michael Owen believes that Liverpool would have still won the Premier League had they signed Martin Zubimendi - but hailed Ryan Gravenberch for taking his chance.

Zubimendi was the Reds’ No.1 transfer target in Arne Slot’s first summer as head coach. Liverpool were willing to pay the £51 million release clause installed in the midfielder’s Real Sociedad contract. However, Zubimendi opted against leaving his boyhood club.

Instead of trying to sign an alternative, Slot turned to his Reds squad and opted to deploy Ryan Gravenberch in the number-six position. That decision has paid dividends, with the Netherlands international proving to be one of Liverpool’s standout performers. Gravenberch has started every game as Liverpool close in on the Premier League title. They can secure the crown with a victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

What’s been said

But Owen believes that how Gravenberch has adapted is a sign of the character of the dressing room. The former Kop striker said on Premier League Productions after last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Leicester City: “From Gravenberch's point of view, you could say he's got lucky but he's also grasped his chance. If Zubimendi signed, you have got no doubts they still would have won the league and it would have been a great signing, I guess. I do think when you get a group, a collective of good characters and players, the ones who necessarily they all get swept along.

“It shows all the time at every club if you've got a bad team, a bad set of characters or a bad group, I don't care who you sign. They will turn average as well if the crux of the squad is not a good one. I believe whoever you bring to Liverpool, they'll fall into line.

“If you go back to when Jurgen Klopp first joined, there were so many average players but there was a group of them that led the way. People like Milner and Henderson were never world-class. There were so many players who you'd say they are never going tor each these heights but when you get that good group and leadership then it sweeps the whole lot. Liverpool have got that. Everyone says what's wrong with Manchester United, that's the opposite. There are a lot of good players there but they can't do it.”

Gravenberch admission

Gravenberch admitted after the Leicester victory that he has found the campaign tough given the amount of football he has played. But he praised head coach Slot for showing such faith in him. Gravenberch said via the club’s official website: "To be honest, it's really tough as well. Last season I didn't play a lot and now I play almost every game. It's tough but I still keep going.

"In the beginning of the season, I had to adapt to the new role, to the new position. I didn't play a lot there but now I know what I have to do. The manager fully trusted me there, so I'm really happy with that."