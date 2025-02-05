Arsenal have been without Bukayo Saka for more than a month and failed to sign a striker in the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has admitted he's still unsure when Bukayo Saka will return to fitness for Arsenal.

The Gunners sit six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, with the leaders having a game in hand.

While Arsenal cruised to a 5-1 win over champions Manchester City last weekend, they cannot afford any further slip-ups and are relying on Arne Slot's Reds to drop points. The North London outfit have had to cope with the absence of key man Saka for the past month after he required hamstring surgery.

Arsenal could meet Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next month but both have to overturn deficits ahead of their respective semi-final second-leg ties. The Gunners trail Newcastle 2-0 and meet at St James' Park tonight while Slot's troops welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield aiming to overturn a slender 1-0 reverse.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Arteta admitted that Ben White could soon return from a serious injury. But the Emirates Stadium chief did not give any further clarity on a potential return game for Saka, with a March return previously pencilled in.

"No news from the game against City and Ben is still out hopefully after the break he will be available," said Arteta. And Saka? "No, not yet." Asked if Saka could still return in March, Arteta replied: "I don't know."

Arteta are currently just one out-and-out striker for the remainder of the season in Kai Havertz, with Gabriel Jesus sidelined with an ACL injury. The Gunners were in the market for a new option in the transfer window, but one did not arrive. They reportedly had a bid turned down for Aston Villa.

Arteta admitted he is disappointed that Arsenal could not add to their squad. He said: “We had a clear intention which is always there is a window open to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can impact it,” Arteta said. “We haven’t achieved it so we are disappointed in that sense but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring ­certain kinds of players and we have to be very disciplined with that and I think we will.”

“It’s not a gamble, it’s reality. I think we have to face the reality as well that we have. So we’re going to have to evolve there as well and have more and have more players from the academy and the ones that are here to be fitter longer.

“That’s a job that is permanent and it keeps evolving and we need to be on our toes. We’re going to have to be very flexible in the front line and now the ones that we have and are fit, make sure that they stay fit and they keep contributing.”

Liverpool are set to welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday 10 May - and that game could indeed have a substantial impact on which side is crowned champions. The date and kick-off time of the game is subject to change depending on broadcast selections.