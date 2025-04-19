Mikel Arteta sends Liverpool new 12-word Premier League title message

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool can secure the Premier League title with a win over Leicester and should Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town.

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal will do everything they can to delay Liverpool winning the Premier League title.

It is possible that the Reds could win the English crown for a record-equalling 20th time this weekend. Liverpool need six points to secure the silverware and they travel to Leicester City on Sunday (4.30pm GMT). Arsenal, who are 13 points adrift in second spot, make the trip to Ipswich Town earlier in the afternoon. If the Gunners suffer defeat by the relegation-threatened Tractor Boys then a triumph for the Reds will see them celebrating at the King Power Stadium.

But Arteta has stressed that Arsenal will ‘make sure’ they pick up three points against Ipswich. The Emirates Stadium boss said at his pre-match press conference via the club’s website: “We'll make sure that we win the game and that doesn't happen.”

Arsenal head to Ipswich against the backdrop of a huge Champions League quarter-final triumph over Real Madrid. The Gunners beat the current European Cup holders 2-1 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu - and 5-1 on aggregate. They played Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

However, Arteta insists that Arsenal can swiftly turn their attention back to Premier League. He said: “Quite easy, just review the Madrid game and immediately go to Ipswich and start to do all the preparation, start to watch the games, the games we play against them and what we learn over the last few months since we've played them. How can we hurt them, their qualities and start to do the preparation towards the game.”

While Arsenal are heavy favourites to beat Ipswich, the reverse clash at the Emirates in December was not a formality. The Gunners had to battle to a 1-0 win. Asked how the game could be different, Arteta replied: “I understand where they are at the moment and they're playing at home and as you said, it's one of the few chances that they have [to survive]. But for us it's a big game, we need to start to win football matches in the Premier League to at least maintain the position that we are in and to push into the last few games with some hope.

“And we know how tough it's going to be. They are a really well-organised team. What Kieran McKenna and the staff have done is remarkable and you see every week how they perform and the amount of issues they give to opposition. So we expect a tough game.”