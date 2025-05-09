Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal saw their final hopes of a trophy fade away after being eliminated from the Champions League this week.

It’s gearing up to be a cagey affair between Liverpool and Arsenal this weekend following Mikel Arteta’s recent comments about the Reds’ title win.

Despite Liverpool now being able to sit back and relax since wrapping up the Premier League title, it won’t be surprising to hear the home fans retaliate to the Spaniard’s remarks when he visits Anfield this Sunday.

The Gunners boss, whose last hopes of a trophy this season were crushed on Wednesday night, has doubled down on his recent comments about Liverpool’s points tally.

Ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, Arteta was asked whether there was pressure to deliver silverware this campaign. The former Everton midfielder took the opportunity to reference Liverpool’s title win and make an inaccurate statement about their points on the board.

Mikel Arteta doubles down on Liverpool points statement

Ahead of the clash with PSG on Wednesday, Arteta told the media: “We're going to try to do [it] this season. Winning trophies as well is about being in the right moment, in the right place.

“Liverpool have won the title with less points than we have in the last two seasons. With the points of the last two seasons, we would have two Premier League titles.”

Suggesting Arsenal would have won the title this season with their previous tallies, Arteta’s comparison sounds more petty and like sour grapes than it does a legitimate point raised when talking about his own hopes in the Champions League.

Clubs have played 35 games so far this season and Liverpool have 82 points on the board at this stage. At this stage two years ago, Arsenal had 81 points and were behind Man City with a game in-hand. Last season at this point, the Gunners were leading the way but with 80 points, while City once again had a game in-hand.

After their defeat to PSG, Arteta once again referenced Premier League points, while also suggesting Arsenal were the best team in the Champions League.

“This squad, two years ago, nobody believed that we could even probably qualify for the Champions League, not even think that we could finish second or compete in the league. Or have the amount of points that we had that in any other year you are a champion. Or have the run and the results and the performances that we had in the Champions League.

“But the reality at the end is that you need something to lose, and that trophy with all the work that we do, and disappointment is that it's not going to happen.”

Liverpool’s Premier League triumph cannot be downplayed

There have been ongoing comments made about Liverpool’s title win this season. A lot of rival fans have played down the triumph, branding it an underwhelming achievement that nobody has paid much attention to.

After losing to Chelsea, the maximum amount of points Liverpool can finish on is 91. That will match Manchester City’s winning count last season and better their final tally from the 2022/23 and 2020/21 campaigns.

Liverpool have also only scored higher than 91 points on three occasions in the Premier League era, all under Jurgen Klopp. Clinching the league title on the first time of asking under new management is no simple task, but fans and even Arteta are attempting to brush the achievement under the carpet.

Should Liverpool achieve maximum points between now and the end of the season, they will outscore Arsenal’s previous two seasons. The Gunners finished the campaign with 89 and 84 points respectively.

Finishing a third season on the bounce as runners-up, especially during Man City’s significant implosion, will undoubtedly sting those in North London. However, Arteta’s dismissive and sore loser-esque response will not fuel another title charge at the Emirates.

Liverpool are back on their perch once again and nothing can take away their right to celebrate such an achievement. Next season will certainly be an interesting one, as we can only assume Arteta will be pulling out all the stops to ensure his side is an airtight trophy-winning machine.