Liverpool are closing in on signing Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It appears it will be a case of when and not if Milos Kerkez will become a Liverpool player.

The left-back has hardly tried to make it a secret that he covets a switch to the Reds. Despite Kerkez playing down speculation surrounding his future, Kopites have not been convinced. And the Hungary international was sitting next to his father when he confirmed the move to Anfield was ‘basically a done deal’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerkez’s impending switch has been met by resounding positivity. Even despite Liverpool comfortably winning the Premier League title, it’s been well known for months that a fresh addition on the left-hand side of defence has been required.

Andy Robertson has etched himself into L4 folklore. When it comes to bargain transfers, his name will be brought up for years to come. Signed for £8 million from Hull City in 2017, Robertson developed into one of the best players in the world in his position. He was a key cog to help the Reds return to the European elite and claim eight major trophies along the way - including the Champions League and two Premier Leagues.

But it’s widely concurred that a long-term heir is required. Robertson is aged 31 and his performances have not quite had the same verve and vim as previously. Kerkez is 10 years the junior of Robertson and was one of the most impressive full-backs in the Premier League last season. He started every game as AFC Bournemouth created history by finishing ninth with a club-record points total of 56. Kerkez registered two goals and six assists along the way and is valued at around £45 million by the Cherries.

In theory, Kerkez could be Liverpool’s left-back for the next 10 years. Despite his tender age, he’s on the cusp of joining his fifth club of his senior career and will be hoping this will be the last for some time. On Merseyside, he is only going to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous AXA Training Centre visit

Kerkez will be rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the world on a daily basis. He'll be coming up against Mohamed Salah in training, which can only hone his defensive qualities, as well learning from captain Virgil van Dijk. Should Robertson remain at the club, having emerged as a target for Atletico Madrid, he will also be able to impart wisdom. As will incoming assistant coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was a full-back during his playing days for Arsenal and Barcelona.

It might take Kerkez a few days to get used to his new surroundings. He may well take a couple of wrong turns along the corridors of the AXA Training Centre. But the surroundings will not be completely alien for Kerkez, having already paid a visit.

Granted, it was four years ago, shortly after he had joined AC Milan. Aged 18 at the time, he was part of the Rossoneri under-19s team who played their Liverpool counterparts in the UEFA Youth League. Kerkez started for Milan in a 1-0 defeat by the young Reds at Kirkby. Max Woltman notched the only goal in the eighth minute. Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton started for Liverpool, while Stefan Bajcetic was introduced as a late substitute. The reverse fixture in Italy finished a 1-1 draw, with Kerkez coming off the bench in the 69th minute.

Kerkez only spent a year at the San Siro and did not make his first-team debut before joining AZ Alkmaar in January 2022. Kerkez enjoyed a fine 18 months for the Dutch side, playing 52 times and netting five goals and earned a move to Bournemouth in 2023 for around £18 million. Liverpool may have to pay double that amount for Kerkez’s services, but they will feel it’s worth every penny.