Mo Salah has already made Liverpool transfer stance clear amid Al-Ittihad links

Mohamed Salah’s agent has already clarified the Liverpool star’s transfer stance this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad.

The Reds winger has emerged as a target for the Saudi Pro League side in the last 24 hours but Liverpool are adamant he will not be sold this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has also made clear the player has no desire to leave Liverpool. He wrote on Twitter on August 7 following earlier transfer links: “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

The 31-year-old signed a new long-term contract with the Anfield club 13 months ago to become the highest player in the history of Liverpool. However, there are claims from Saudi Arabia that Al-Ittihad are willing to make the winger the highest paid footballer in world football.

Since moving to Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has made 307 appearances for Liverpool - scoring 187 goals and providing 80 assists.

Al-Ittihad have already signed Fabinho from Liverpool this summer and recruited some other big names from Europe - including Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions in his first season for the Reds, 32 of those came in the Premier League as he set a new record for goals scored in a 38-game season. That was surpassed by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland last term.

The Egyptian has won three Premier League Golden Boots and won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time with the club - playing an integral role in all of those triumphs.