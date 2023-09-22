David Moyes has been speaking to the media ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

West Ham’s manager David Moyes has confirmed that Jarrod Bowen is a doubt for this weekend’s game against Liverpool.

The attacker was absent for their comeback win over Backa Topola 3-1 at the London Stadium in the Europa League last night.

Bowen has been in brilliant form this season so far given he has scored three goals and provided one assist and he would be a key miss for the Hammers.

Moyes gave an update today in his press conference on Bowen and Aaron Cresswell: “Jarrod Bowen has had a virus so we’ll need to see how he is, But the others, we seem okay. Aaron Cresswell felt his hamstring last night so we’ll see how he is today, but otherwise we’re okay.”

It would be quite the milestone if Bowen is to miss the trip to Anfield, given it would end a run of 51 consecutive appearances in the Premier League.

His influence on this West Ham side is immeasurable having netted 44 goal contributions across the last two seasons as well as scoring the winner in the Europa Conference League final last season.

Bowen has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, with the Athletic stating he is one of the options to replace Mohamed Salah on the right wing.

The West Ham manager also spoke on Liverpool’s resilience so far this season, having once again come from behind to beat LASK last night and he’s under no illusions about the size of the task facing him and his side this weekend.

Moyes stated: “Some teams have got ahead of Liverpool but Liverpool have pegged them back. It’s a big, hard game. The crowd and the stadium play a big role at Anfield.