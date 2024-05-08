Mohamed Salah has elevated his legacy once again after he moved ahead of both Neymar and Luis Suarez after reaching 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League.

The future of Salah is in question after a public disagreement on the touchline with Jurgen Klopp during their recent 2-2 draw with West Ham and the fact his contract is up this summer but he bounced back to top form against Spurs and terrorised Emerson Royal down the right flank.

Following his performance at the weekend, he ensured that he moved ahead of two of the decade’s best attackers in Neymar and Suarez. Since 2000, across Europe’s top five leagues, he now has six seasons in which he has managed 10 goals and 10 assists in the league. He has moved ahead of Wayne Rooney, Thomas Muller and Suarez (all on five) and trails Lionel Messi who has 12 to his name. Cristiano Ronaldo sits on just three despite reaching incredible numbers in front of goal and just reiterates how consistent and lethal an attacker Salah has been.

Since joining the Premier League, Salah has registered 222 goal contributions which is far and beyond ahead of any other player during that time. Harry Kane sits second on 169 while Son-Heung Min sits third on 155 - it’s truly incomprehensible. Another record he recently broke was reaching the 40 goal and 15 assist mark against the ‘top six’ in the Premier League and it’s a feat that has only been achieved by Alan Shearer.

Even this season - which some have been quick to criticise - sees him sit fourth in the division for combined contributions in all competitions with only Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Erling Haaland sat ahead of him. Plus, he could have had even more after laying on 22 big chances for his teammates - which is seven more than Trent Alexander-Arnold in second place.