Former Everton chief Keith Wyness has weighed in on a huge offer from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah.

We are now into the final days of the January transfer window and so far, Liverpool have not made any groundbreaking changes to their squad. The trio approaching the end of their contracts remain one of the most discussed topics on the rumour mill this month and as things stand, there is still nothing concrete to report when it comes to new deals.

Mohamed Salah has been keeping the media up to date with where he’s at in terms of negotiations. He admitted at the start of the month that there has been ‘no progress’ made between him and the club. Most recently, following Liverpool’s Champions League win over Lille, the Egyptian admitted to Amazon Prime that he ‘wasn’t sure’ if he’d be signing a new deal or not but he would ‘give it his best’.

Salah also said he hopes his 50th goal in European competitions will not be his final milestone as a Liverpool player, which keeps the hope burning that he will eventually put pen to paper. In the meantime though, the rumours continue to do the rounds. It’s no secret that Saudi Arabia are back in the running for the 32-year-old, following their initial interest back in 2023.

Salah transfer latest

Amid Al-Hilal’s recent interest in Salah, TBR Football has reported that the Saudi Pro League is willing offer a deal on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo’s current contract with Al-Nassr. The terms are reportedly worth more than £150 million per year, and Salah could also be offered a tourism ambassador role for the country, which would exclude him from paying income tax.

There is also the temptation of acquiring a share in whichever Saudi club he might choose to move to. This is something former Everton chief Keith Wyness has addressed as a key part of the deal that could sway Salah.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness gave his thoughts on the reported offer. While something to consider for the player, he has given a promising take that could suggest a positive angle for Liverpool fans.

Saudi offer will still be available for Salah

Salah is a hot topic right now but Wyness believes if the winger opts to extend his stay at Anfield, even by just one more year, this mammoth offer from Saudi Arabia will still be waiting for him in 2026.

“Being the tourism ambassador, that’s got to be a big draw for him. Ronaldo has done a great job in that role. Certainly, getting a share in Al-Hilal is possible. It’s happening more and more across the world now.

“It would be fascinating, given the way the Saudi league and Saudi football is poised to develop in the coming years. Tax is very low in Saudi Arabia, so there won’t be many tax breaks needed for Salah. He would see a significant difference in his tax bill and wage slip if he did make the move. There’s no doubt this is a significant financial opportunity for Mo. But I think it would still be on the table next year, 2026.”