Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will leave the club as a free agent this summer as things stand

The long-term future of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah remains a key talking point at Anfield with the Egyptian international still yet to agree a contract extension with the club. The 32-year-old is one of three senior players out of contract at the end of the campaign, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It is unclear what the sticking point appears to be with Salah and Van Dijk after previous reports the pair were expected to agree new two-year deals at the club. For Alexander-Arnold, interest from Real Madrid is making negotiations more challenging for Liverpool. The Spanish giants made a move to sign the right-back this window as they sit second in La Liga, one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid. Liverpool firmly rejected that approach, however.

Salah contract latest

Speaking ahead of the 2-2 draw with Manchester United earlier this month, Salah admitted a breakthrough in talks over a new deal were “far away.” He told Sky Sports: "So far, yes. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see."

He added: "The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract? Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That's what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That's what I want to do."

Speaking last month, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said after Salah scored twice in a 3-3 draw at Newcastle: “We are hoping and we expect he can continue this for a long time. He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us. Mo had a massive impact. It’s difficult to predict the future but Mo’s in an incredible place in a very good team that gives him opportunities at the moment and he’s able to do special things. He wasn’t playing his best game at first but then he did things not many players can do. He’s a special player. His finishing is so clinical. He leads by example and he trains so hard it is not surprising he does so well.”

Talks ‘re-opened’ with Al-Hilal

A fresh report from French newspaper L’Equipe has claimed that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have reignited their interest in Salah. The Saudi Pro League outfit are said to have held talks with Salah’s representatives as they seek to win the race to sign the forward. The report from France also named Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain as an interested party. However, the biggest competition for Salah’s signature remains Liverpool - who are hoping he can pen a deal to remain with the Merseyside club.

Al-Hilal currently have no room left to add anymore foreign players to their squad but ex-Barcelona and PSG man Neymar is poised to leave the club this summer. That will free up a quota spot and Salah has been eyed as a potential replacement. Al-Hilal have a number of former players on their books who previously played in Europe’s top leagues - including ex-Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo and former Chelsea man Kalidou Koulibaly.

Previous Al-Ittihad pursuit and £480m offer

Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ittihad were claimed to have offered a world record £200m deal to sign Salah in September 2023. Liverpool were not interested in any offers for Salah at the time, as he was only one-year into a three-year contract that he had signed the previous summer. Footmercato reported at the time Salah also did not want leave Anfield despite being offered a mega-money contract that was worth between £400m-£480m over three years.

Speaking at the time, then manager Jurgen Klopp said: “He didn’t tell me but he didn’t have to. He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour. We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past, it was about what we will do in the future. Mo was with the players’ [leadership] committee and had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing like ‘by the way, this is only until next week’ or whatever. He is completely here.”