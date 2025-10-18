Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 04, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Mohamed Salah is Premier League legend never mind a Liverpool legend, but how does Richard Hughes replace the great man?

The importance of Mohamed Salah is never felt more keenly than when he is missing through injury or his Liverpool form takes a dip.

The 33-year old continues to be available every week and be the talisman for his country and will lead Egypt out again at a World Cup after helping them to secure qualifictation during the international break.

It’s a long trip, but it is one that should see the mercurial winger return to Anfield with a smile on his face. For most attackers, six goal contributions in 10 games is a solid return, however, after 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 games last season, questions are being asked about the veteran attacker.

How does Liverpool replace Mohamed Salah?

Replacing Salah was put off for at least a year when he put pen to paper on a new contract, but it is still an elephant in the Liverpool recruitment room. How do you replace a forward with 364 goal contributions in 411 games?

The reality, is that Richard Hughes already has in the shape of Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz. Between the three summer signings, they will be expected to share the load, even if it has taken two of them a little longer than was hoped for them to get up to speed.

Radar image of Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (Pink) vs Bradley Barcola (Purple) of Paris Saint Germain. | Data MB.

Another way, is by going into the transfer market and by signing a player who was linked with a £100m move to Liverpool in the summer. Paris Saint Germain’s Bradley Barcola might not be as prolific as Salah, but with 21 goals and 21 assists in 64 games last season, he has shown that he can contribute in a similar sort of system at the sharp end of the pitch.

According to Data MB’s data comparison model, nobody came closer to matching Salah’s statistical output last season with Barcola performing better as a dribbler too. If Liverpool were to get the cheque book out again, few would make more sense than the 23-year old France international.

What is Liverpool’s interest in Barcola?

In the summer, Graeme Bailey of TBR reported that Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Barcola and it wouldn’t be a surprise if this interest becomes more concrete at the end of the season: “Bradley is a bit like

“They are one of the sides who have a long-standing interest. Intermediaries have been busy, checking on potential clubs he could join. Much would depend, like Rodrygo, on the player pushing. Liverpool won’t just bid for no reason. If they think the player wants to move they may look to do a deal.

“As it stands PSG are strong in their stance – Barcola is not for sale and it would take crazy money to get him. £100m plus. However, if the player pushes, I am told it could become interesting. But PSG insist they have heard nothing.”

Liverpool had been linked with several wingers, as any big clubs should be doing with due diligence and contingency planning appearing to be in place. It wouldn’t be a shock to see one of Europe’s hottest prospects targeted to replace one of Europe’s greats.