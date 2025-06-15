Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Florian Wirtz | Getty Images

How Liverpool’s starting lineup could look next season if recent transfer rumours come to fruition.

Liverpool are powering through this already thrilling summer transfer window and are on the cusp of welcoming Florian Wirtz to Anfield.

As Premier League champions, the Reds are bolstering their squad as they see fit to defend their crown next season. Jeremie Frimpong is already through the door, a British record fee for Wirtz has been agreed, and Liverpool are pushing to see Milos Kerkez over the line as well.

Plenty of rumours are circling Anfield right now and many are gathering at rapid pace. So we have taken a look at some of the latest stories and put together a dream Liverpool starting 11, if recent transfer rumours prove to be true.

Big changes in defence

With the Frimpong deal done and dusted, the next defensive target Liverpool are working on is Kerkez. Fabrizio Romano has reported that he expects the Hungarian to become a Liverpool player this summer and confirmation ‘is coming’ following the clarification of small details.

Speaking on YouTube, the transfer expert said ‘one more round of official talks is needed’ between Liverpool and Bournemouth before a deal can be finalised.

Frimpong and Kerkez will join captain Virgil van Dijk in the backline following his new contract. Joining the skipper at centre-back will be Ibrahima Konate, providing he also agrees a new deal with the Reds.

New attackers join Florian Wirtz at Liverpool

As Liverpool fans wait for the official confirmation of Wirtz’s arrival, they can imagine how the German will slot into the midfield alongside the reliable Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

Further in attack, Mohamed Salah will be back in the lineup after he committed to another two years. However, we could be seeing a new winger partner to link-up with the Egyptian. While Luis Diaz’s future hangs in the balance amid interest from Barcelona, the Reds have highlighted the in-demand Bradley Barcola as a potential replacement.

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool are ‘plotting’ a £100 million swoop for the Paris Saint-Germain winger, who could completely transform the front three. Barcola contributed a stunning 21 goals and 19 assists for PSG last season, and at 22 years of age, he has a lot of time in his career still to improve. The talkSPORT report also claims that Liverpool’s interest in Barcola ‘has not softened’ their interest in Alexander Isak.

The Premier League champions are eager to bring in a new centre-forward and plenty of names have made it onto their shortlist. However, Isak has been a constant for months now and his ability to perform in England’s top flight is impossible to ignore.

The Swede clocked 23 goals last season, with only Salah finding the back of the net more times. Isak has become an inevitable force for Newcastle but that’s exactly why they are standing firm on not letting him leave. But in an ideal world, Liverpool would get their man to round off a stunning attacking makeover.

Liverpool dream starting XI: Alisson; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah, Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak.

