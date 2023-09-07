The transfer saga seems to over after reports claim that the Liverpool star will not be leaving the club.

Mohamed Salah is reportedly set to remain at Liverpool today, despite reports linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad held a concrete interest in the Egyptian star and had already seen a bid of around £150m rejected instantly by Liverpool last week on deadline day in England.

There had been reports of interest much earlier in the window but those were originally quashed by Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa, who stated on August 7: ‘If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.’

In terms of today’s news, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Salah will not be leaving Liverpool today, despite strong reports of a second bid.

Al-Ittihad had already rejected a verbal proposal, worth in excess of £100million plus substantial add-ons worth up to £150m, but reports had stipulated that they were preparing a world-record bid for Salah on the final day of the window in Saudi Arabia.

The report also claimed ‘although he won’t be moving anywhere tonight, well-documented interest in Salah remains for a potential future move and there are good relations between all parties.’ claiming that a move in the future is certainly not out of the question.

The Reds had already lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League and with superstars such as Neymar, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante making the move this summer, Salah was always going to be a key target for the league.

Salah is likely to receive the same interest once again next summer, as he will have just one year left on his current deal at that time.