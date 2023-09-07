The Napoli attacker has developed a strong reputation across the past year and is being backed for a bright future.

Whilst Liverpool fans are waiting for the official end of the Saudi Arabian transfer window to ensure Mohamed Salah will stay at the club, we’ve looked at who could potentially replace him.

As it stands, the club have already rejected a £150m bid last week and despite the fact that there is concrete interest from Al Ittihad, time is running out.

A world-record fee of around £200m would be needed to acquire the Egyptian star, but even if he stays this season, many expect them to return next summer when Salah has just a year left on his current deal.

Therefore, a potential replacement could be Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, someone that fans and journalists are consistently discussing.

His breakout 2022/23 campaign

Last season was Kvaratskhelia’s breakout season, as he was a leading figure in Serie A and as part of Napoli’s title-winning campaign.

His 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 league apperances quickly saw him emerge as one of the stand-out performers in Europe and as one of the most exciting as he dazzled fans with his ability to dribble and turn at pace and commit defenders as often as possible.

Could he actually replace Mo Salah?

Salah’s numbers are incredible and only the very best in world football can emulate and surpass his goals and assists, but he too developed over time into the world-beater he became - and Kvaratskhelia can too.

At 22, Salah had just earned his big move to Chelsea but struggled to earn game time, scoring just twice in 19 appearances. Kvaratskhelia at the same age has been nominated for the Balon d’Or.

His development is likely to continue to be strong given Napoli should continue to be in Europe and contenders for the title. Although, his position is off the left-wing, whereas Salah is on the opposite flank.

One key area he would have to improve is his focus and consistency in front of goal, he’s currently more of a creator and winger who consistently looks to beat his man rather than Salah who has developed into a ruthless attacker who is always a threat.

Salah completes far less take-ons and progressive carries but boasts a far higher non-penalty xG - and he arrived at Liverpool in 2017 as a 25-year-old before posting his best ever personal campaign.

But we know that he could leave next summer, and then the question is whether Kvaratskhelia would be ready to step up.