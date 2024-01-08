After Saudi Arabia's extravagant attempts to sign Mohamed Salah last summer, the rumours are naturally still swirling as the Egyptian enters the final 18 months of his current contract with Liverpool. There is little to no expectation that the star winger will be leaving this month, but talks of an Anfield exit at the end of the season have naturally been increasing.

The Reds have been loosely linked to potential new signings to replace Salah, as losing the 31-year-old will leave a huge hole in the team. A suitable replacement will certainly not come cheap either. Just like every transfer rumour, there are two sides to the coin, and some reports have claimed there could even be the possibility of an extension with Liverpool.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Athletic’s David Ornstein was recently asked about Al-Ittihad's ongoing interest in Salah, and he replied with: "I’ve even had some suggestions he would quite like to stay and continue to compete at the highest level in Europe," (via TEAMtalk). Journalist François Plateau also reported something of a similar nature back in November, claiming that both Salah and Jurgen Klopp are 'leaning towards extending their contracts with Liverpool'.

This, of course, would be music to the ears of Liverpool fans, but nothing can be confirmed until it's in writing from the player or club themselves. However, Salah's confidant Ramy Abbas Issa may have added even more intrigue to the case. Abbas, who is Salah's lawyer and adviser and does not actually use the title of 'agent', has taken to Twitter to post an interesting response to a Salah-related rumour.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna wrote back in March 2023 that the winger 'is open to leaving Liverpool this summer' — of course, meaning the summer just gone — and 'favours Spain' as his next destination. Now, nearly ten months after the original tweet, Abbas has decided to respond.

"You just don't know," he bluntly wrote. This is not new behaviour from Abbas, as he has previously posted other cryptic social media messages, usually in response to speculation over his client's future.

