The ex-Brighton midfielder was close to joining Liverpool in the summer.

Former target Moises Caicedo was close to being persuaded to make a summer move to Liverpool, according to his agent.

Caicedo, 21, was a key target for several clubs this summer, but Chelsea emerged as the frontrunners for most of the window, before Liverpool shot in with a £111m bid which was promptly accepted.

This left the midfielder with a tough decision with two clubs on the table, but eventually he chose Chelsea and he signed in a deal worth £100m - but the fee could eventually rise to £115m.

At the time, the late interest from Merseyside added that touch of drama to the summer window and it left Caicedo and his agent ‘dizzy’ according to his agent Manuel Sierra, who spoke to YouTube channel Futbol sin Cassette to reveal all the details of the move.

“In the end, it’s very complicated,” He said. “Imagine that you’re being written to and called by Jurgen Klopp, that Liverpool is calling you.

“We’re talking about something really big, one of the best teams in the world, just like Chelsea. Well, with a more established and stable project than what Chelsea has today, which is a very ambitious project looking ahead to two years.

“But Chelsea was by our side all along, asking us, not for much time, they were asking for an hour, I mean, just an hour, so that Brighton could tell them the conditions to match the offer.

“It was a tough situation, we gave our word to Chelsea but Liverpool came out of nowhere with a more stable project than Chelsea’s, long term project, and at that time both Moises and myself we were ‘dizzy’ [Confused/unsure).”

He also revealed that with the two sides facing each other on the opening weekend, that the deal couldn’t be completed and the player couldn’t be presented until after that game, as it would have been impossible to present him at Stamford Bridge in front of Liverpool.

“As I said, they were given an hour, which turned into two days of negotiation. Also, because they had the handicap that the first game of the season was Chelsea vs Liverpool, it would have been a bit awkward to present it on the day they play against each other.

“It’s like an unwritten agreement to not laugh in each other’s faces. So, in the end, after the game ended, they gave us the green light, he passed the medical examination, and on Monday, we were presenting him.”

Liverpool went on to secure Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister - with all three costing a combined less total than the sum of Caicedo - which goes to show how well they identified talent this summer.