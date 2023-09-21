Monaco forward proves Liverpool wrong after brilliant start to the season

The Japanese international struggled at Liverpool but he has finally settled in France.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is finally fulfilling his vast potential after a brilliant start to the season in France.

The Japanese international signed for Monaco in the summer of 2022, completing a deal worth £15m after two years at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joined Liverpool from RB Salzburg for just £7m but failed to become a regular starter and was ultimately a squad player for Jurgen Klopp during his time at the club.

However, despite a disappointing debut season for Monaco last year, he’s lit up Ligue 1 so far netting three times and providing three assists in just five games, and he is clearly benefitting from playing in a central attacking position.

He revealed the secret to his glittering form to L’Equipe: “This is the position in which I feel the most at ease.”

Prior to joining Liverpool, he had just come off the back of three consecutive seasons of registering over 20 goal contributions in all competitions, and arrived having netted against Klopp’s side at Anfield during an epic 4-3 Champions League encounter the season prior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He netted 14 times and provided three assists in 55 games for Liverpool, with the majority of those coming in his final season, as they hunted down the quadruple which allowed for plenty of game time in domestic cup competitions.

Clearly a very talented player, he struggled with a lack of game time due to their incredible attacking front-line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, as well as Diogo Jota.

After scoring key goals in the domestic cup runs, he was then sold for double what they paid for him and, overall, he constitutes a good business deal and fans are happy to see him firing on all cylinders.

One broke down his time at the club: ‘Minamino was a decent player, I think they felt he could be Bobby II but he wasn’t strong enough and not quick enough out wide. He contributed when used sparingly, shame it didn’t work out.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whilst another said: ‘You’ve missed the most important point........just like Carvalho, his favourite position/role doesn’t exist in our system.’

Another joked: ‘At least he wasn’t made of glass, would take him over nabi and ox any day.’