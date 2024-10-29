'Negotiations under way' as ex-Liverpool 'target' nears Manchester United move

Liverpool FC news: Liverpool’s manager search in the summer nearly saw them appoint the Sporting manager and now he is set to join Man United.

Liverpool’s former managerial target Ruben Amorim is reportedly in talks to join Manchester United.

The Reds settled on Feyenoord boss Arne Slot in the summer after Jurgen Klopp’s departure and, as it stands, it looks to have been the perfect decision with the Reds sitting pretty on 10 wins in 12 games in all competitions with just the sole defeat in the league.

Amorim was sounded out as a young, progressive and exciting manager who had been hailed for his work in Portugal. Winning titles and overseeing the rise of young stars that include wanted striker Viktor Gyokeres, he was a man in demand across the summer with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all in search of a new boss.

In the end, Liverpool were not keen on the system that relied on three defenders at the back, fearing that their squad suited Slot’s style which more closely emulated Klopp’s. As it stands, United are in talks with him to take over from Erik Ten Hag who was sacked yesterday.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed this on X, and it looks to be a matter of time before the former Liverpool target is in charge at Old Trafford. ‘Contract, project and details of the agreement between Rúben Amorim and Man United are 100% in place. He’s the man wanted by all those who are involved in the management area. Negotiations underway with Sporting to find a solution for Amorim’s exit.’

It was once a question of ‘Amorim or Xabi Alonso’ for the Liverpool hot seat - but those options quickly became moot. As explained by ESPN, his desire to remain loyal to his formation as well as the difficult release clause in his deal, saw Liverpool part ways. However, it must be said they were considering him, as were Barcelona and it will be interesting to see how he will fare in English football, albeit at a club that are in desperate need of new leadership.