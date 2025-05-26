Liverpool players sit atop the bus during their title parade as fans line the streets | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to significantly bolster their squad this summer after winning the Premier League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Mellor believes the turnout for Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade could play a big part in their recruitment strategy as we head into the summer transfer window.

The Reds have already set themselves up for a strong window by winning the league but the fan scenes from Monday’s celebrations could also be a big attraction for other players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool fans arrived bright and early to claim their spot along the bus route to get a good look at Arne Slot’s triumphant Reds and the Premier League trophy. Denied the chance to soak up these scenes when they won the title in 2020, supporters are more than making up for it this time round.

Liverpool parade scenes could lure in new signings

Liverpool FC’s official YouTube channel streamed the full parade celebrations. Speaking on the impact of the Reds’ title win and the fans who turned up to bask in the glory, Mellor described the city scenes as a huge advert for any player tempted to make the move to Anfield this summer.

“The pictures will be all over the world on social media, I think this is one of the best adverts for any potential player who wants to come and sign for Liverpool,” the ex-Reds forward said.

“Yes, you can see how we perform on pitch and yes, you can see Anfield, but look at the numbers that have turned out to appreciate the efforts. Do you want to be a player on that bus in future seasons? And I really feel as though there'll be many players thinking, ‘I wanna be a part of that’. That could be the difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are already putting pieces of their transfer puzzle in place ahead of what is shaping up to be a huge window. As things stand, the Reds are closing in on agreeing three mega deals that could transform the current squad as Slot sinks his teeth into his first productive summer window.

Liverpool close to £158.5m new signings

Liverpool have wasted no time exploring new options ahead of the 2025/26 season. With Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit now confirmed, it looks like Jeremie Frimpong will be brought in as his immediate replacement.

The Dutchman is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Reds and is believed to cost £29.5 million. Liverpool are also looking to strengthen their left-back options, with Milos Kerkez firmly on the radar.

Reports from March claimed that Bournemouth would be looking for £45 million before parting ways with the Hungarian, who will link up with compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai if he does make the switch to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, of course, there is the rapidly rising rumours involving Florian Wirtz. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 16-goal midfielder ‘only wants Liverpool’, and the Reds have lodged their first official bid for his signature, which is believed to be in excess of €100 million (£84m) with negotiations currently underway.

In other news, Trent Alexander-Arnold sent clear message from Liverpool fan in huge crowd during title parade