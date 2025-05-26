Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool acknowledges the fans | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A Liverpool fan had a clear message to deliver to Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Premier League title parade.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool fans finally got their chance to see a Liverpool Premier League title parade on Monday, as the 2024/25 champions made their way through the city’s streets to celebrate their triumph.

With Calvin Harris DJing from the open-top bus, the Premier League champions soaked up the atmosphere of thousands of Reds fans lining the bus route through a bouncing Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trent Alexander-Arnold got his moment to celebrate what he has branded as a ‘fairytale ending’ to his time at Anfield. The right-back announced he will be leaving the club after 20 years this summer, following the expiration of his contract. Since the confirmation of his departure, there has been a mixed response from supporters, including him being booed during the clash against Arsenal.

Love shown for Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool trophy parade

A Liverpool fan holds up a sign for Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Liverpool trophy parade | Liverpool YouTube live stream

The dust seems to have settled following the initial fallout of Alexander-Arnold’s announcement. He received a warm reception during the trophy celebrations at Anfield as he lifted the cup in front of the cheering crowd.

The defender was reduced to tears at one point as he took in his final moments at his boyhood stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the boos against Arsenal, many had discussed how Alexander-Arnold would be received by the fans during the parade. While some supporters are still not happy with the way he is leaving the club, the 26-year-old had a lot of love shown to him from the supporters watching the bus go by.

One fan stood in the crowd and held up a sign reading ‘We will miss you Trent, good luck’. The young supporter was captured on Liverpool’s live stream of the parade shown on YouTube.

How did Alexander-Arnold react to being booed?

The boos directed at Alexander-Arnold have been widely discussed by both fans and figures in the media. Trent himself broke his silence after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace to see out their title-winning season.

“I didn’t know what to expect stepping out at Anfield today after what had happened a few weeks ago, but I wanted to play for the club one more time,” he told Sky Sports during the Anfield celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To get the reception I got means more than anything to me. I’ve played hundreds of games for the club, but I’ve never felt so loved and so cared for than today.

“From the bottom of my heart I hope that one day the fans, the supporters of this club, will be able to recognise the hard work and everything that I’ve done for the team.

“There wasn’t a day, there wasn’t a minute, there wasn’t a second that I didn’t think about the team. From six years old to 26 now, 20 years is a very, very long time but I’ve loved every minute of it.

“The ups and the downs, coming through the academy, making it to the first team, then being part of the first team properly, it’s been an honour and a privilege for me to be a part of this club.”

In other news, Liverpool fans will simply love what John W. Henry and Michael Edwards did as soon as parade bus set off