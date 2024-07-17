Neil Warnock.

Liverpool FC transfer rumours; The RB Leipzig attacker lit up Euro 2024.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former manager Neil Warnock believes Spain star Dani Olmo would be a great signing for Liverpool.

The 26-year-old’s stock has risen after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign as he finished winning both the Golden Boot (shared with five other players) as well as the tournament with Spain. Not to forget he cleared Marc Guehi’s header off the line at the end of 90 minutes to save Spain. His flair and grace on the ball is certainly a unique ability and his time at RB Leipzig may be coming to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His current deal at the German club doesn’t expire until 2027 but Fabrizio Romano revealed previously that the Spaniard has a release clause of €60m (£53m). Reports from TEAMtalk have claimed that Liverpool have edged ahead of Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for Olmo.

Speaking to BetVictor, Warnock claimed that he would be a fine addition, but questioned where he would fit in the squad: “Dani Olmo is such an exciting player. He's so underrated. I do like Olmo because he would add so much quality. But it also depends on the fee that RB Leipzig would expect. My only concern with Liverpool signing Olmo is that they already have so many players in that position – Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai.

“They’ve also got youngsters who can come in and they've showcased what they can do as well. This is the fascinating thing with the managerial change is that we don't know how Arne Slot sees players in his squad, because Jürgen Klopp and him might have completely different ideas.”

Olmo’s unique ability and technical skills are apparent and his football IQ is strong that allows him to play across attacking midfield and on either flank - although he looks better suited to a central position. There’s no doubt he would be a great fit for most top clubs but the Reds are already stacked in those positions.