Roberto Firmino has been linked with an exciting return to the Premier League, just six months after he left to join the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian played out an iconic eight-year tenure with Liverpool and left the club in the summer after helping the Reds win seven trophies, including their first Premier League title.

Firmino was given an emotional send-off during his final match at Anfield, drawing the curtain on 362 appearances, 111 goals and his role in a front three that will go down as one of greatest attacks Liverpool have ever had.

Along with fellow ex-Reds Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, the 32-year-old opted for a move to Saudi Arabia and joined Al-Ahli. Firmino made an immediate impact with a hat-trick on his debut and started all but one of their 11 opening games wearing the captain's armband.

Since then, the forward has been limited to cameo appearances from off the bench and he also suffered the devastating loss of his father in November. He is now looking to move on from the Saudi club and take on a new challenge.

His next likely destination seems to be the Premier League, as a number of clubs in England's top flight 'have been offered the chance' to sign Firmino this window. Now, according to talkSPORT, Fulham are the latest team to be presented with the opportunity to do so.

The Cottagers have been looking for an experienced striker to deploy at the head of their attack following the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic. Nottingham Forest have also registered their interest in Firmino, so he certainly won't be short of options if he does opt for a move this window.

