Kylian Mbappe 'really likes Liverpool' according to reputable French journalist

The Paris Saint-Germain star's future has been a topic across the last few days with Liverpool linked with a move.

Reputable French football journalist Julien Laurens has claimed that Kylian Mbappe is a big fan of Liverpool amid rumours of a move this summer.

Mbappe, 24, has a decision to make regarding his Paris Saint-Germain future as his current deal expires in the summer. Real Madrid are the favourites to secure his signature and have reportedly set the Frenchman a deadline in January to accept a deal, but Liverpool have also been highly regarded as a potential destination.

Recent days have seen Mbappe comment on his future following his side's French Cup victory over Toulouse in which he claimed he was focused on the season ahead. However, the comments from Laurens, who has close ties with the forward himself, are a huge boost for Liverpool and he expects the forward to move on in the summer.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “I really believe him when he says he hasn’t decided yet. If he wants to stay a little bit longer or go somewhere else in the summer else as a free agent, Madrid very likely, Liverpool, less likely but, that’s another team he really, really likes.”

Laurens continued as he said: “Even if he leaves as a free agent, so with no transfer fee for PSG to receive, the agreement that he has with the club protects PSG and preserves the interest of the club. The bonus that PSG were supposed to pay him at the end of the season whether he was leaving or not will not be paid.”

Liverpool possess a strong five-man frontline but in order to sign someone of the stature of Mbappe, they may need to part ways with Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is currently the club's highest ever paid player, reportedly earning around £400k-a-week, and Mbappe would be a player that would demand even more meaning Liverpool may have to sacrifice the club's fifth highest scorer of all time to secure such an eye-catching deal.

