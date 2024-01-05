The Liverpool manager gave an update on the three players who have returned to the club following loan spells in Scotland.

The defender would exit on loan to join the Premier League side. In real life, there is a chance he secures a move away after returning from Celtic at the end of this month.

Jurgen Klopp has given an update on the defensive trio of Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Owen Beck who have all returned to the club following loan spells in Scotland.

Phillips had spent the first half of the season at Celtic but he managed just eight appearances and just three starts in the Scottish Premiership. Whereas Williams, on loan at Aberdeen, didn't fare any better as he failed to make an appearance in the league as he struggled to break into the team.

Beck was recalled after impressing at left-back for Dundee United; the 21-year-old has been brought back to help cover for both Andy Robertson and Tsimikas and he will be in contention for minutes straight away while the club considers the futures of the other two defenders. Fans will remember when the pair were given a run in the side following their injury crisis during the 2020/21 season which elevated their status at the club, but neither has found much joy since then.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Arsenal, he gave an update on the centre-back duo of Phillips and Williams and what the future might hold as well as conveying his surprise that their respective time away in Scotland was not a success.

"With Nat we have to see, have to consider our own situation, he will definitely be with us until the end of the month and we will see how it is. We really think highly of both, especially for the things they did, it didn’t really work out for Nat at Celtic as he struggled with some injuries, then the team like Celtic is in a positive moment and you are in the team, then you stay in the team and if not, then you’re not - it didn’t have anything to do with his quality. Nat will train with us and then we will see how it develops.

"With Rhys, he will be at the U23’s and I will talk to him about his loan spell and why it didn’t work out, the boy I know I would expect him to play 100% from the first until the last second in Scotland. I haven’t spoke to him yet but I will and then we will see the outcome of that situation."

Another returning figure who has made the news is Beck, who has come back to provide cover for the injured left-back duo of Robertson and Tsimikas. Klopp didn't confirm whether he was in the FA Cup squad for the game but he revealed he was mightily impressed with his for Dundee United and also surprised his other spells away haven't been a success.

"We’re pretty positive about Owen and then he had two difficult loan spells and we were surprised that it didn’t work out but that’s how it is, especially with young boys when you send them away from home - plenty of things can happen there. It has to be the right manager, and the right team and if they have another left-back who is experienced…there are so many things that can mean a loan spell isn’t really happening.