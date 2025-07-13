Newcastle eye move for 22-goal Liverpool target as Alexander Isak stance made clear

Years at club: Three | Getty Images

Newcastle United and Liverpool are both in the running for this impressive centre-forward.

After cruising their way through the opening stages of the summer transfer window, Liverpool are now facing stiff competition for their remaining summer targets.

With two full-backs and an exciting creative playmaker through the door as their major signings so far, the Reds are now honing in on a new centre-forward. A striker has been a priority on Liverpool’s list for a while now, especially with Darwin Nunez expected to be moved on before the new season starts.

Liverpool face competition for Hugo Ekitike

One of the main names on Liverpool’s radar right now is Hugo Ekitike. The Eintracht Frankfurt star has attracted a lot of attention in recent months following his impressive season in Germany.

After notching 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season, the 23-year-old has emerged as a target among several Premier League clubs. Florian Plettenberg has reported that Liverpool are a ‘concrete option’ for Ekitike’s next destination, despite Frankfurt eager to hold onto him.

The club are ‘expecting offers’ this month but the Reds aren’t alone in the race. Manchester United and Chelsea are also in the running, while Newcastle United have ‘renewed their interest’. Whoever throws their hat into the ring will need to meet the €100 million (£86m) price tag set by the Bundesliga side.

The Telegraph has also reported that Newcastle have made Ekitike’s camp aware of ‘their desire’ to sign him this summer and are hoping to agree on a fee with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Magpies are on the market for a new striker as they prepare for a jam-packed 2025/26 season. However, this is not an indication of their desire to sell Alexander Isak.

Newcastle firm on Alexander Isak stance

While Ekitike is a serious target for Newcastle, it doesn’t mean they are parting ways with Isak. They still very much plan to head into the new season with their star striker on their books.

Liverpool have been eyeing Isak for some time now but reports have consistently claimed Newcastle are far from in a position to listen to offers for his signature. Even with the Magpies potentially splashing the cash on new signings in Isak’s position, it brings them no closer to green-lighting his exit.

The Telegraph report claims that the aim of signing Ekitike is to give Isak support in attack, rather than replace him. With Champions League football to look forward to, the responsibility across multiple tournaments cannot fall only to Isak

Newcastle are looking to bolster the options to aid their rotational game but they remain set on the statement that the Sweden international is not for sale. If the Magpies do sign Ekitike, they still intend to offer Isak a new contract and have ‘no interest’ in cashing in this summer, especially with three years remaining on his current deal.