Newcastle United duo transfer links for Liverpool show positive backing for £85m star

Liverpool FC transfer news: The latest transfer news has revealed that the club may not have full confidence in one of their stars.

The latest transfer revelation regarding Newcastle United has revealed that Alexander Isak was a player offered to Liverpool - but the club backed Darwin Nunez.

With the Uruguayan set to enter his third season at the club, the £85m signing has faced significant criticism during his time at the club. Yet, he produced an improved second season in England but doubts still remain over whether he can fire Liverpool to major honours.

He is part of a five-man attack that all experienced strong seasons in front of goal. The 25-year-old’s lack of a killer instinct when it matters could be his downfall at Anfield but if he can continue to build on last season’s improvements he could finally cement himself as their number one option.

With Newcastle already confirming Liverpool’s concrete interest in Anthony Gordon, it has been claimed by Simon Jones of the Daily Mail that Newcastle also approached Liverpool in early June to see if they had any interest in buying Isak for PSR purposes. Clearly, it was a move that was turned down but the quality of the Swedish forward is unquestionable.

He has 31 Premier League goals in 52 games and his conversion rate of 27% was far superior to the 10% of the Liverpool forward. Nonetheless, they will move forward with Nunez who managed 18 goals and 13 assists last season and he is fully settled in this squad and English football after two years.

If he can maintain the aggressiveness and decisiveness shown at international level for Uruguay from the Copa America this summer at club level then Arne Slot will have one very dangerous attacker to build his side around. Couple that with the reliable Mohamed Salah and one of either Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota or Cody Gakpo off the left and Liverpool have one of the best attacks in world club football ready to hunt down success.