A new update on Alexander Isak’s situation at Newcastle United has landed.

The transfer saga that is Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak continues to grip the media this week as his future is now very much up in the air.

For the majority of this transfer window, Newcastle United have stood firm on the stance that their star striker is not for sale under any circumstances. However, the situation is beginning to unravel and Isak has made it clear he wants to leave the club.

Multiple reports have emerged in a short space of time, including the news that the 25-year-old had been training away from his Newcastle teammates, at former club Real Sociedad.

Isak and his representatives have informed Newcastle he wants an exit and Florian Plettenberg reported last week that the player has made it clear he ‘only wants to join Liverpool’. His camp are said to be optimistic that an agreement will be reached before the summer’s deadline and an apparent six-year deal is ‘100 percent done’ between Liverpool and Isak.

New twist in Alexander Isak situation at Newcastle

After returning from Spain to speak with Eddie Howe, Isak was told to report for training after his teammates had left on Wednesday, following two days off. The 25-year-old has been instructed to train separately from the rest of the squad amid the uncertainty of his future.

Isak did not fly out for the Magpies’ pre-season tour in Singapore and South Korea. The club reported this as due to a minor injury but sources close to The Athletic claim Isak’s absence was through his own choice amid the exit speculation surrounding him right now.

Another very telling update has since emerged, with Mail Sport reporting that Isak will not feature in Newcastle’s final pre-season fixtures this weekend against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid.

The report does not clarify whether it was a club, player or joint decision but after being told to train alone, it seems Newcastle have a firm stance on this current situation.

Will Liverpool sign Alexander Isak this window?

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be able to secure a deal for Isak this window. A transfer relies heavily on Newcastle’s ability to sign a suitable replacement.

Howe’s side have missed out on a long list of transfer targets this summer, a lot of them promising strikers. Liverpool beat them to Hugo Ekitike, while both Liam Delap and Joao Pedro opted to join Chelsea. The latest blow comes as Benjamin Sesko nears a move to Manchester United and time is quickly starting to run out.

Newcastle’s latest focus is now on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, who is said to be open to the idea of moving to St James’ Park in pursuit of a regular starting role away from the competition at Stamford Bridge. However, the Magpies aren’t just looking to replace the unhappy Isak, Callum Wilson left the club as a free agent, leaving another gap behind at the club.