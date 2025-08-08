This new transfer update for Newcastle United could open the door for Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak.

Another twist may be unfolding in the Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer saga.

The Reds have seen a £110 million bid rejected by Newcastle United after making their first official attempt to sign the striker this window. Whether Isak leaves St James’ Park depends on multiple factors - the main ones being if Liverpool will approach the table with a new offer and if Newcastle are in a position to sell.

Eddie Howe’s side have not had the back-up in place to justify selling Isak this summer. Their bad luck when it comes to new signings has only added to the frustration, as top targets like Liam Delap, Bryan Mbeumo and Joao Pedro have all turned down the idea of signing for the Magpies.

Newcastle also look set to miss out on Benjamin Sesko, who is linked with rivals Manchester United. However, they may have finally been given the lifeline they’ve been waiting for.

Newcastle target Nicolas Jackson ‘open’ to signing

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson is another centre-forward on Newcastle’s radar, and they may finally strike it lucky with this pursuit. According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle have made a ‘bold approach’ to sign the 24-year-old, who is now a ‘top target’ for the club.

The Magpies have reportedly reached out directly to Jackson’s representatives and the player is said to be ‘open’ to the idea of signing for them. The Senegal international is looking for regular playing time next season, with Chelsea’s front line now stacked with a total of six centre-forwards as things stand.

Agreeing personal details is believed to pose no major issues for Newcastle, as Jackson’s representatives are ‘eager to negotiate a deal that aligns with his career aspirations’. However, the Magpies would need to find a significant amount of cash to get a deal done.

Chelsea reportedly value Jackson at £70 million, which the club feel is reflective on his performances as well as his adaptability within the Premier League.

Nicolas Jackson transfer could open the door to Alexander Isak

While £70 million is a significant amount of cash, Newcastle can fund a move for Jackson with the sale of Isak. They are said to be looking for £150m for the Swede, which means even if £70m goes immediately to the signing of Jackson, Newcastle will still be left with £80m from the Isak sale, which is £20m in profit from what they paid for him three years ago.

David Ornstein provided an update earlier this week, relaying that Isak’s chapter at Newcastle is now ‘closed’ and the club are on the market for replacements. Bringing in a suitable signing - Jackson was among the names mentioned by Ornstein - could finally open the door for Liverpool to do business with their Premier League rivals.

“Newcastle hold his contract until 2028, so they have the power to hold on to Isak. But, I don’t think they are stupid. They know the situation they have on their hands. They will continue to find suitable replacements, whether that’s one or two,” The Athletic reporter said.