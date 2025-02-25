Newcastle United injury news ahead of the Premier League encounter against Liverpool at Anfield

Eddie Howe has admitted he is unsure whether two key Newcastle United players will be available to face Liverpool.

The Magpies make the trip to Anfield tomorrow with plenty on the line for both clubs. Liverpool head into the encounter aiming to take another step closer to being crowned Champions as they sit 11 points clear at the top of the table after a 2-0 triumph at Manchester City.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are fifth in the table and are in pursuit of Champions League qualification. The visitors have missed centre-back Sven Botman for the past six games because of a knee injury. Meanwhile, the versatile Joelinton has not featured in the past four matches because of his own knee complaint.

Howe, speaking at his pre-match press conference, believes both players' availability will be close calls. The Newcastle boss said: ‘Sven’s improving and he’s improving quickly, so we’ll see whether he makes it. It’ll be close.

"Again with Joe, it is similar to Sven he is really improving and doing really well and pushing. He is another player who could be quite close. Joe is always important from a number of perspectives especially in defending set-pieces.

"He has those key aspects that we have missed when he’s not there, his physicality and strength there is an obvious presence missing in our midfield, Joey is a massive player for us."

‘Close to perfect’

Newcastle head to Merseyside against the backdrop of a pulsating 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest. Sandro Tonali has been a key player for the Magpies this season but started on the bench because of an injury. The midfielder is expected to be fully fit, though. Howe added: "‘He came through the game fine I anticipate now he’ll be fully fit."

Liverpool's clash against Newcastle in December was a thrilling contest as they shared a 3-3 draw. The Magpies bagged a 90th-minute equaliser through Fabian Schar but it has been 10 years since they beat the Reds. Howe has admitted that his side can barely put a foot wrong at Anfield.

He added: "We need to play close to a perfect game. I think learning from the recent game against Manchester City would be a useful starting point for us, where we didn't execute the aggressive game plan that we wanted. We didn't attack enough.

"Anfield is a really great environment to play football, but not a great environment if you are not totally there. We need to make sure we turn up. We are going to need to start the game well - we have to be aggressive, have a threat in the game. We need every bit of our game to be functioning.

“Whatever they are trying to do, they are doing it well - their record at Anfield this season has been very strong. We have to be mentally very strong in this game - we have to have the strength to execute our game plan."