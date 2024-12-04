Newcastle United will host Liverpool this evening in their latest Premier League clash.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will look to extend their winning streak against Newcastle United on Wednesday when the Premier League returns for its midweek action. As we approach the end of 2024, the games are coming thick and fast in this jam-packed schedule and Liverpool will play out eight games before the new year rolls in.

After their statement Sunday win piled even more pressure onto Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, the Reds moved 11 points in front of the reigning champions, and nine ahead of their closest rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, while Newcastle are searching for a win after losing to West Ham and drawing with Crystal Palace in their last two outings. Arne Slot will be without a number of key players for their midweek clash at St James’ Park, including Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konaté, who both picked up injuries against Real Madrid.

Alisson, who has not featured since October, could return ‘before the end of December’, according to Slot. Eddie Howe has also been tackling squad injuries of his own this season, with defender Sven Botman yet to make a single appearance as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Howe also provided some insight into recent concerns surrounding Alexander Isak and Dan Burn. Following their clash with Crystal Palace, which ended 1-1 at Selhurst Park, the Newcastle boss gave an update on the duo during his latest press conference. Isak has already missed a handful of games this season due to a broken toe.

“Alex took a knock to his hip. We haven't seen him in training yet, but we don't think it's a long-term injury. Dan got through the game well. When he got suspended, we used that as an opportunity to look after his ankle and get himself fit. He was outstanding against Crystal Palace, and he came through the game okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe also reflected on Liverpool’s current run of form, which included their latest back-to-back 2-0 win over both Real Madrid and Man City to keep their spot at the top of the Champions League and Premier League tables.

“Liverpool are very good, very strong — what a week they have had against Real Madrid and Manchester City,” Howe said. “Players are playing well — we are going to need to put in a good defensive performance and pose them questions going forward as well.

“There is an excitement about the game, and to attack a game like this will be a brilliant thing. We have to bring our strengths, and our strengths are unique to us."

Liverpool and Newcastle will kick-off this evening at 19.30 GMT, find out how you can watch the action online for free here.