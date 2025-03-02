Newcastle United were knocked out of the FA Cup in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Newcastle United’s FA Cup clash with Brighton and Hove Albion had no shortage of chaos on Sunday afternoon. The Magpies were dumped out of the competition in brutal fashion, with a nervy Carabao Cup final meeting on the horizon against Liverpool.

It was a thrilling affair for the neutrals, which ended in a late win for the Seagulls thanks to an extra time winner from Danny Welbeck. Newcastle were denied a goal by VAR and also saw star winger Anthony Gordon sent off following an unnecessary and careless shove in the face on Jan Paul van Hecke.

However, the red card wasn’t the only cause for concern for Eddie Howe’s side at the weekend. The Magpies now have a number of headaches as they prepare for their shot at silverware in just two weeks’ time.

Anthony Gordon to miss Carabao Cup final vs Liverpool

Despite Brighton’s impressive win, the main talking point from their FA Cup clash is Gordon’s red card. The sending off means the winger will face a three-match ban, which is a monumental blow for Newcastle but a huge boost for Liverpool.

The forward was given his marching orders by referee Anthony Taylor late on in regular time. Gordon is no longer eligible to face Liverpool at Wembley and has come under fire for his reckless foul on the Brighton defender. Due to it being ruled as violent conduct, Gordon will be hit with the three-game suspension that comes with such a sending off. Newcastle are able to appeal the decision.

Speaking during the BBC's coverage of the match, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson described Gordon’s behaviour as ‘petulance’.

“Gordon felt hard done by that he didn't get the early penalty. That motion is what the referee has seen. It is stupid from Anthony Gordon.”

More Newcastle concern ahead of Liverpool clash

Being without Gordon is a major blow in itself but there are other Newcastle concerns to address as well. Summer signing Lewis Hall was absent from the FA Cup clash, with Tino Livramento stepping in at left-back in his absence.

Newcastle confirmed on their website that Hall was missing from the squad due to an ankle injury. It has not been confirmed how long he will be out for but if he is unfit to return against Liverpool, that’s another significant blow for the Magpies.

Howe could also be dealing with second new injury problem, to one of the most important players in his team. Alexander Isak, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, appeared to limp off the pitch shortly after Gordon’s dismissal, as he was replaced by Callum Wilson.

The latest update from the media says Isak ‘will be checked over’ ahead of the looming clash with Liverpool, to determine whether it is a cause for concern or a simple fitness issue.

Before they take on Liverpool though, Newcastle have a Premier League meeting with West Ham on March 10th, which may shed some further light on the nature of both Isak and Hall’s setbacks.

