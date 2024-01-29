Next Liverpool manager: Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou named as 'outstanding candidate'

Robbie Savage has identified a player who he thinks would be the perfect replacement for Fabinho. (Getty Images)

Robbie Savage believes that there are two standout candidates for the Liverpool job for when Jurgen Klopp departs at the end of the season.

The announcement of Klopp’s summer departure has been a complete shock and while emotions are still high and will continue to be until the end of the season, the talk of his replacement continues to take centre stage.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Replacing the enigmatic German might prove to be an impossible task, but there are certain traits a successful Liverpool manager typically has. Unafraid, confident, a strong figure, charm and a strong ability to lead a club in the pursuit of success, while playing free-flowing attacking football - but who could provide that?

According to the former Derby County captain, Savage, who spoke exclusively to Planet Sport Bet, he believes there’s two names who can step up: “I’m not sure Pep Lijnders is right. He and all of Klopp’s backroom staff have done an amazing job, but I think they’ll stick together and right now I’m not sure the Liverpool manager’s job is quite what they should be doing. Roberto De Zerbi is doing a great job at Brighton, but you look at what happened to Graham Potter at Chelsea, so I don’t think he’ll be the one Liverpool go for either.

“I would go for Xabi Alonso. What he’s done at Bayer Leverkusen has been fantastic and he knows Liverpool so well. Even though he’s been in the Leverkusen job a relatively short amount of time, the brand of football his side are playing makes him an outstanding candidate for Liverpool.

“Ange Postecoglou is the other one that I think comes into the reckoning. A lot of what he brought in at Spurs mirrors what Liverpool do, in that they have a high line in defence and also play high-energy, ‘heavy-metal’ football. For me, Postecoglou would be a great fit for Liverpool but I’m not sure it’s possible given the short amount of time he’s been at Spurs.

Advertisement

Advertisement