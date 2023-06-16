Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho has plenty of options for a summer move away on loan as his next career step becomes increasingly clear.

The 20-year-old signed from Fulham last season in a deal worth £6m, but struggled to force his way into the side, playing just 340 minutes across the league campaign. In total, he made 21 appearances, starting just eight games in total. With Liverpool possessing a lot of players in his position, it was extremely difficult for the youngster to displace more established players. Plus, the team as a whole struggled for large parts of the season, meaning it wasn’t the best environment for Carvalho to find his feet in a Liverpool shirt.

As a result, he has been told by Jurgen Klopp that he is not part of next season’s plans, regardless of pre-season. It’s also seen multiple clubs register an interest in taking the midfielder on loan for next season. In addition, he’s also been the subject of a £10m bid from RB Leipzig, which the club promptly turned down, but there is certainly interest.

According to Football Insider, a number of early enquiries over a potential loan move for Carvalho have been made, with Premier League trio West Ham United, Brentford and Burnley among those interested. Carvalho, however, is concerned whether he would earn regular minutes during a temporary stay at any of those clubs.

Burnley are an attractive option, given that Vincent Kompany championed young players during his Championship-winning campaign last season, and it looks like a brilliant environment to be a part of for his development. There’s also West Ham, who operate with a ‘number 10’, a position in which Carvalho is most naturally suited to, whereas Liverpool do not have that position in their current set-up.