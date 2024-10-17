Nine players who could miss Liverpool vs Chelsea as trio return to training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Chelsea team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Liverpool’s season recommences when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Reds have enjoyed a fine start under new head coach Arne Slot. They have won nine out of 10 games in all competitions, placing them at the summit of the Premier League table.

But Slot has persistently warned that Liverpool have had a reasonably favourable opening seven top-flight fixtures and he knows stern tests are approaching - with Chelsea up third. The London outfit have too had a strong start to the campaign and sit fourth, with Enzo Maresca swiftly stamping his authority in the hot seat. Ahead of the hotly-anticipated encounter, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Alisson Becker - out

The Liverpool goalkeeper will spend the next six weeks absent with a hamstring issue he suffered in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace before the international break. A big blow for the Reds, with Caoimhin Kelleher set to deputise in goal.

Harvey Elliott - out

The attacking midfielder has been unavailable for more than a month with a fractured foot. Elliott is back running on the grass but Liverpool will not rush him back to fitness.

Federico Chiesa - minor doubt

The summer signing from Juventus missed the previous two games. Chiesa has had time during the break to build strength and fitness, though, and could be back in the fray.

Wataru Endo - minor doubt

The midfielder was absent from Japan’s 1-1 draw against Australia on Tuesday because of illness. But Endo has ample time to recover and is more likely than not to be involved.

Alexis Mac Allister - available

The former Brighton man was forced off at half-time against Palace. But after missing Argentina’s 1-1 draw against Venezuela, he featured for just more than an hour in a 6-0 routing of Bolivia.

Chelsea team news

Marc Cucurella - out

The left-back must serve a one-match suspension after picking up five yellow cards in just seven Premier League fixtures.

Wesley Fofana - out

The centre-back is also banned for being booked five times.

Omari Kellyman - out

The attacking midfielder, who signed from Aston Villa in the summer, has a serious hamstring problem and is sidelined for the long term.

Reece James - out

The Chelsea captain has been on the treatment table since pre-season. James is back in training but he certainly won’t be rushed back and will need time given his torrid fitness issues in recent years.

Filip Jorgensen - doubt

The No.2 goalkeeper hurt his eye representing Denmark in a 2-0 win over Iceland. Jorgensen will now have to be assessed as to whether he can be involved at Anfield.

Carney Chukwuemeka - available The midfielder has missed the previous two games but was back in training earlier this week.