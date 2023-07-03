Alongside Jurgen Klopp’s fierce mission to revamp his midfield, Liverpool are also looking to take care of some in-house deals as well. An update has emerged regarding Joël Matip’s future as his current contract is due to expire next summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have discussed the possibility of tabling new terms for the defender as he enters his seventh season at Anfield. Matip has established himself as a reliable and experienced member of Klopp’s squad and his efforts could potentially be rewarded with a new deal this transfer window.

Speaking on the CaughtOffside DeBrief Podcast, Romano said: “From what I heard, they’ve had some conversations with Joël Matip over a new deal but it is not something concrete just yet.”

Liverpool have already made some tough decisions this summer as they parted ways with four well-respected members of the team. James Milner, Robert Firmino, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club at the end of June following the expiration of their contracts. While this made way for Liverpool’s two blockbuster signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Klopp is also said to be on the market for a new centre-back as well as his midfield hunt but nothing has come to fruition just yet. If the German boss doesn’t sign a new defender, he is back to the dilemma of choosing between Ibrahima Konaté, Joe Gomez and Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk.