Liverpool star shocks fans by removing club from his social media profile

Liverpool star Thiago has seemingly removed the club from his Instagram bio, which has sparked speculation that he may be set to leave the club this summer.

The Spaniard has just one year left on his current deal, and at 32, he is one of the club’s more experienced figures and one of the club’s highest earners. In a similar position to Joel Matip, the club may allow both players to run down their current deals to allow them to leave for nothing next summer, as they did with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and James Milner this summer, but this latest development may hint at Thiago being sold this summer.

Signed in 2020, the former Bayern Munich midfielder arrived for £20m and he was a shining light in their 2021/22 campaign which saw nearly achieve an unprecendented quad-ruple. However, he struggled last year as the club faltered under Jurgen Klopp off-the-back of their previous season successes.

An in-depth report from The Athletic last month suggested that the club are not looking to renew his or Matip’s current deals, meaning this will most likely be their final seasons at the club.

Thiago went under the knife in late-April to settle a long-term hip complaint, missing the final six games of the season as the club looked to ensure the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder would be available for pre-season. And, as it stands, that should be the case and the club were clearly preparing for him being in the squad for the upcoming campaing.

Despite that, we’ve already seen the club sign two midfielders this summer in the form of former Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister as well as the signing of RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai which will certainly reduce Thiago’s game time next season.

The club did allow four midfielders to leave at the end of last season, but the club’s transfer focus has been on younger, more agile midfielders to usher in a new era - an era that Thiago is looking less likely to be a significant part of. A point illustrated by the latest reports which have surfaced suggesting a move for another midfielder in the form of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is on the cards.