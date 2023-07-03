Liverpool’s new signing has shown a tendency to stand up in big moments.

Liverpool’s latest summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai has already proven he’s capable of producing on the big stage and against football’s biggest names.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp often signs players with strong character and the 22-year-old Hungarian international, who completed a £60m switch from RB Leipzig at the weekend, looks like another one.

One moment that typifies his temperament and conviction came during RB Leipzig’s 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021/22 Champions League group stages.

Following the German side’s early opener, former Liverpool midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum scored a brace to give PSG a first-half lead. However, Leipzig earned a 90th minute penalty and a chance to draw level.

Szoboszlai grabbed the ball and was confronted by PSG’s Neymar. The Brazilian attempted to distract and intimidate the youngsters and asked him ‘Are you going to score?’ Szoboszlai, who revealed details of his brief chat with Neymar after the game, replied: ‘I never miss’.

And that statement rang true as he went onto bury his added-time spot-kick past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Szoboszlai boasts a strong spot-kick record; he’s scored 15 penalties and missed just the one. That came in November 2021 in a 3-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, but he is still a remarkably consistent set-piece taker overall.