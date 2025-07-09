'Not for sale' - President hands Liverpool and FSG potential long-term blow
The president of a club that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have explored a purchase has declared that he will not green light a sale.
Liverpool owners FSG are looking to expand their portfolio. They already boast iconic Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox and National Hockey League outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as Boston Common in Tomorrow’s Golf League.
However, FSG want another football team alongside Liverpool. Last year, they brought back former Reds sporting director to the business. Edwards was given the role CEO of football, with part of his remit to identify a second club.
So far, there have been several linked. FSG explored a takeover of French side Bordeaux, who were relegated to the fourth tier because of bankruptcy. Malaga, who are in the Spanish second division, are another who the American firm have previously had their eye on.
Another outfit FSG have explored a purchase of is Getafe. The Madrid-based team are in La Liga, having finished 13th in the 2024-25 season. The idea of a second team could help with the development of players for Liverpool as a potential feeder club, or FSG could have designs on Getafe pushing towards the upper echelons of Spanish football.
It had been suggested that owner Angel Torres wants to sell the Deep Blue Ones’ modernisation of their Estadio Coliseum stadium is completed in 2027. However, Torres has now insisted that he is not prepared to lose Getafe in the near future. As reported by COPE, Torres said: "No. It’s been for sale since I arrived. I’ve been here for 25 years, and every year a journalist comes out saying…and now it’s Liverpool. But it’s not for sale. One day I’ll have to leave. But until then, there’s a long way to go.”
A spokesman for FSG previously said on a potential deal for Getafe: “FSG routinely engages in conversations and evaluates opportunities across global sports, a common process to assess ventures that align with the organisation’s strategic priorities.”
Multi-club ownership
FSG are among a minority of Premier League owners who are not invested in another football team.
City Football Group, who own Manchester City, have Spanish side Girona, French club Troyes and New York City under their umbrella. Girona finished third in the 2023-24 La Liga. season.
Chelsea’s owners BlueCo have control of Strasbourg, while Everton were recently bought by The Friedkin Group AS Roma who are in charge of Italian giants AS Roma. In addition, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS purchased a 27 per cent stake in Manchester United last year. INEOS own Nice.
