'Not guaranteed' - Fabrizio Romano speaks about Liverpool trio of contracts

Liverpool FC news: The transfer guru has spoken out on the future of the trio.

Fabrizio Romano has opened up the future of Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season with Arne Slot and are level on points with Manchester City having made a fast start to the season. Wins over Ipswich Town, Brentford and Manchester United have led to a brilliant atmosphere at the club in the early reign after Jurgen Klopp.

However, one issue that has raised itself is the topic of contracts. Having seen the key trio of Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Salah begin the season so strongly, fans are worried over the future of those three players. The Egyptian spoke on the issue in his post-match interview, revealing that it could be his final year. "I was coming to the game, I was saying, 'look, it could be the last time'," he told Sky Sports.

"Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, 'OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’. I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.” Van Dijk also commented on the future after beating Brentford at Anfield. “It’s up to them if they want to sign. It’s up to the club and us if we give them a new contract.” He said. “The best thing for all of them is if you’re out of contract or not is to get the best performances possible.”

While fans are still confident over all three remaining at the club going forward, there’s still no official movement on the deals. Romano told the Daily Briefing: "This month and the next month, #LFC will have conversations to discuss the futures of these players. I think Salah said that sentence because there are no negotiations so it could be his final season at #LFC, but it's not guaranteed yet. There will be talks befits deciding what is happening."