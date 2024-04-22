Liverpool are expected to make a number of significant changes this summer, and not just in their managerial choice either. As plans start to roll out to replace Jurgen Klopp, there are murmurs of what will happen to some key players as well once the transfer window opens for business.

While the Reds are looking at bolstering their ranks by splashing the cash on new recruits, some of their current players have also been linked with exits. The likes of Joël Matip and Thiago are expected to leave as free agents this June but others like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also being discussed, with both stars out of contract in 2025.

Another name that has been linked with a potential summer exit is Luis Díaz, following reports that Barcelona are keen on snapping him up ahead of next season.

According to Barcelona based reporter Alfredo Martínez, the reigning La Liga champions ‘would love’ to sign the Colombian winger this year. However, the report, relayed via Football Espana, claims that it is ‘almost impossible’. Díaz reportedly ‘wants’ to sign for Barca as well but both player and club apparently know that ‘Liverpool are not going to make things easy’.

While any exit-linked player is going to set off some alarm bells, Fabrizio Romano has provided a further update that could calm some nerves. Speaking to CaughtOffside, the transfer expert has claimed that he has not heard of any links between the Colombian and Barcelona as things stand.

“Staying with Barcelona for a moment, we’ve also had fresh rumours about Luis Díaz reportedly wanting to join from Liverpool. This is not what I’m hearing, though — Díaz is crucial player for Liverpool and also, for Barca to pay for a player like Díaz with their Financial Fair Play situation… I think that could be quite difficult.”

