Liverpool fans are feeling mixed emotions ahead of the summer transfer window. While there is a lot of uncertainty over who will replace Jurgen Klopp, there is the excitement following the return of Michael Edwards.

The former Reds sporting director has returned to Anfield in a new role as Chief Executive Officer of Football for owners Fenway Sports Group. His record on the transfer market speaks for itself, having brought in club legends like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Edwards' first job will be to bring in a new sporting director, with all signs pointing to the announcement of Richard Hughes.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As there was no action from Liverpool during the January window, fans are preparing for a busy and exciting summer. Last summer was heavily influenced by Klopp's need to restructure his midfield so the Reds can be expected to explore options for a number of positions at the end of the season.

As the opening of the summer window approaches, reports are circulating over who will be the first batch of signings in this new Anfield era. German journalist Christian Falk has reported that Liverpool are keen on Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich and even with Klopp leaving the club, it will not impact their interest in the versatile midfielder.

"As is well known, Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, but it doesn’t change the plans that they want to, at least try to get Kimmich in Liverpool,” Falk told German outlet BILD. "So, they’ll keep going and nothing has changed just because Klopp is moving, Liverpool are very much following Kimmich’s career."

Kimmich has been heavily linked to a summer exit from Bayern but he isn't short of clubs interested in him. The fact he is reportedly available for £25 million despite Transfermarkt valuing him at €75 million (£64m) will be turning a lot of heads and Bayern must sell this summer or risk losing him for free in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German international is a highly versatile player — while he is predominantly a defensive midfielder now, he has found a lot of success operating at both centre-back and right-back in the past.