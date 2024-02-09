The ongoing Kylian Mbappé transfer saga continues to grab the headlines as we head into the final months of the 2023/24 season and what is looking increasingly more likely to be his last appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.

The French superstar's contract is due to expire in June and some new light has been shed on his future. Liverpool have been named as potential suitors for Mbappé for some time now, and while reports have go back and forth over whether an Anfield move could actually be on the cards, all signs are seemingly pointing to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been chasing the goal-scoring icon for years and they could finally get their hands on him this summer, without an eye-watering transfer fee to pay either. La Liga president Javier Tebas recently provided some extra information on Madrid's Mbappé pursuit.

"I said [the chances] were around 50 per cent some weeks ago, now it's even more," he told Italian media (via The Mirror) "55-60 [percent]? Yes, I think so. Every day that passes and Mbappé does not sign the new contract with PSG, the percentage increases."

Tebas also admitted that while he does know the costs involved in Mbappé's potential transfer, Madrid are in an 'excellent financial situation' at this moment in time.

Mbappé recently admitted he had not yet made a decision on where his future lies. However, a report from Le Parisien last week claimed that the 25-year-old has made up his mind and will be leaving PSG this summer to join Real Madrid. In the meantime, his focus is on winning everything he can for one last time with the team he has dedicated six years of his career to.

