Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly a target for Saudi Arabia.

Nunez has had mixed fortunes since he moved to the Reds from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for what could become a club-record £85 million fee.

The striker has struggled for regular game-time under Arne Slot and questions have been raised about his long-term future at Anfield. This season, Nunez has started only seven of the 20 Premier League games he's been available for, with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz preferred to lead the line. In total, the Uruguay international has bagged six goals in 29 appearances in all competitions throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Nunez has been linked with an exit from Anfield, with the Saudi Pro League named as a potential destination. Liverpool have had no desire to sell Nunez in the January transfer window given they are top of the Premier League by six points and are into the last 16 of the Champions League.

What’s been said

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Saudis still court the 25-year-old and may look to renew their interest in the summer. The Saudi Pro League have been long-standing admirers of Liverpool talisman Mo Salah, who has still to agree a new contract at Anfield and, as things stand, will leave on a free transfer in the summer. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano said: “In terms of interest from Saudi, they have some obsessions of players they’d love to bring there.

“From Saudi, they have some obsessions. Vini (Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jnr) is a dream target but also remember the position they have for Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez. Liverpool, this winter, were very clear to keep the player but the interest is still there.”

Slot admission

Head coach Slot admitted earlier this month that Liverpool have yet to get the best out of Nunez. He said: “Darwin is a striker we have to use in a certain way and we were not able yet to bring the best out of him this season. Against Accrington Stanley again you saw he has a lot of pace but, unfortunately for him, most teams sit back a lot against us.

“If you look back at the goals he scored for us, I remember the one against [Aston] Villa when he went around the goalkeeper on a fast break, that is his main strength – he has other qualities as well – but we are still working on getting him in the best possible positions against a low block. That involves the right timings, the right crosses, the right position to start from and making the right run.”

Carragher clear

Kop legend Jamie Carragher has been clear that Liverpool should cash in on Nunez if a bid was lodged. Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher said: “If you’re sure that bid is still going to be there in the summer you probably keep him [in January] but if you’re not sure that money will still be there this summer… it’s a lot of money.

“I would take the risk of selling him. Under Jurgen Klopp he was alright, it wasn’t great but it was okay because of that mad football, he would use his pace and have loads of shots. It’s a bit more slow and measured [under Arne Slot] and he’s almost just standing there, it’s not ideal for him.”