One Liverpool player likely to leave in January, and four that probably won't

Liverpool have been linked with some interesting new targets ahead of the January transfer window but there are also talks of potential exits looming as well.

Some players are approaching the end of their contracts at Anfield, some are seeking more prominent roles elsewhere, and others are being hawked as major targets for other clubs. Let's take a look at the Liverpool players who have been discussed ahead of the new year and their likelihood of moving onto pastures new.

Joël Matip — unlikely

Joël Matip is one of the players now entering the final six months of his contract and given his recent ACL injury blow, talks have been swirling over whether he could leave Liverpool in January ready for a fresh challenge once he returns to fitness.

While the Reds may look to sign a replacement in January, Jurgen Klopp himself has hinted at a potential new short-term deal for Matip so his era at Anfield doesn't end this way. For his services to the club over the years, he could be given one extra season to bow out as those before him have been able to do.

Thiago — unlikely

Another man into his final months as a Red but the likelihood of Liverpool moving him on in the new year is slim. Some reports have suggested Thiago could be sold once the January window opens but James Pearce recently stated it's 'unlikely' the Merseyside outfit will push through an exit before his contract expires.

Like Matip, the club and player are hoping to see him contribute one more time before he inevitably moves on in the summer.

Fábio Carvalho — likely

While Fábio Carvalho is not technically at Liverpool right now, a move could be on the cards for him once 2024 rolls around. A recent report from The Mirror stated that the Reds have opened talks with RB Leipzig to recall the midfielder from his loan spell in Germany as they aren't happy with the limited minutes he has been receiving.

If Liverpool are successful in bringing him back home, the plan is to send him out on loan again for the second half of the season, this time back to former club Fulham where he would hopefully earn more time on the pitch.

Caoimhin Kelleher — unlikely

While Caoimhin Kelleher has been tipped to depart as he longs for more a more fixed role, it's unlikely we will see him leave Liverpool in the new year. The Irishman stepped up massively in the absence of Alisson and while he deserves the chance to shine as a club's No.1, Klopp himself has admitted they cannot afford to let him leave just yet and the Reds are happy with him and his efforts.

A summer move could potentially be on the cards but it's unlikely Liverpool will sanction a sale during this important Premier League run.

Mohamed Salah — unlikely

Sadly for Liverpool fans, the end of Mohamed Salah's legendary era at Anfield is due to end. After the eye-watering offers from Saudi Arabia in the summer, many made peace with the fact the Egyptian would eventually make the move.