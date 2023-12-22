Liverpool had their eye on this particular player ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool focused all their time and transfer budget on restructuring their midfield during the summer transfer window. After the departure of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho, the Reds had a worrying lack of seniority in the engine room.

There were a lot of up and downs throughout the window, but when Deadline Day struck, Jurgen Klopp and co had brought in four new signings who have been settling into life at Anfield nicely. Dominik Szoboszlai is especially impressing with his creative eye and confidence in front of goal.

However, when Liverpool missed out on recruiting their number one target Roméo Lavia from Southampton, they were forced to scramble for at least one new defensive midfield signing. Wataru Endō arrived in August but the Reds remain on the market for another No.6 to bolster their options ahead of the second half of the season.

One main name linked with an Anfield move has been André Trindade from Fluminense, and Liverpool have been monitoring him since the summer. However, the Brazilian outfit made it clear that they would not be selling until at least January, as they need all hands on deck to win the Copa Libertadores.

They are now open to accept offers for André but despite Liverpool's ongoing interest, and him arguably being their main target, they look set to miss out on signing the midfielder.

According to Football Insider, the Reds' Premier League rivals Fulham are instead in pole position to get a deal over the line. The Cottagers have 'agreed a deal in principle' with Fluminense to bring André to the Premier League in January. The ball is now in the player's court to green light the pending move.