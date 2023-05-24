Real Madrid have added Andy Robertson to their summer watch list as they look to bring in new recruits in the transfer window. The La Liga giants are on the market for new left-back options and Liverpool’s super Scotsman is the latest on their radar.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report that Robertson would command a fee ‘well in excess’ of £40 million. The 29-year-old has been with the Reds for six years and remains under contract until 2026.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson looks on during a match

Madrid’s situation with left-back options has not been the same since club legend Marcelo moved on, and now they are preparing for the departure of Ferland Mendy, who has also been injured for the majority of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti has deployed Nacho and Eduardo Camavinga at left-back during this time, and the latter has seriously impressed, but his preferred role remains in midfield. This means Madrid need to bring in a solid, reliable left-back this summer, and clearly they have identified Robertson as a man who fits the bill.

Fortunately for Liverpool fans, their No.26 has shown no inclination of wanting to leave Anfield. Jurgen Klopp will also be pleased with this, as he is a huge fan of the Scot and sees him as a crucial asset to the current set-up. Back in 2021, the manager heaped praise on Robertson and stressed how much he and the team value him at the club.

“Andy Robertson has been so consistent for us and is without doubt a leader in our dressing room,” Klopp said. “The public often sees the ‘fun’ Robbo when he’s doing media appearances or is caught on camera with his teammates. But that persona sometimes hides his other qualities.

