Liverpool 'target' £13m European Championship winner to boost Arne Slot's attack

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Juventus attacker is set to leave and has been a target for the Reds in the past.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for Juventus forward Federico Cheisa who is set to leave Juventus.

The Italian has been a target in the past and was one of Italy’s most impressive players during their Euro 2020 victory - but injuries have since halted his ascension to the top. With one year left on his current deal - and the arrival of new manager Thiago Motta - Chiesa has been deemed sellable and he has been left out of Juventus’ first two matchday squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Athletic, Juventus value him around 15m (£13m) and Liverpool sources maintain the club’s interest in Chiesa is exploratory. However, the same report claims that the club are not looking to replace or sell any of their current attack and the 26-year-old would be an addition to their overall depth. Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Barcelona’s interest could potentially be a moot point given their current financials. He spoke on a live stream to update the footballing world on the Spanish club’s situation: “Many are saying that Chiesa to Barcelona is done, but that is not possible. Barça are interested, but they have not even made an official proposal to Juventus because of the financial fair play issues.”

Arne Slot has a strong attack with Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah to call upon - all of whom netted a minimum of 13 goals in all competitions last season. Cheisa offers more versatility which would be beneficial, as he could play off either wing or in a similar role to Jota. 10 goals and three assists in 37 games last season was a respectable return given that Massimiliano Allegri’s style of play was often highly pragmatic.

There’s also Chiesa’s injury record to consider. It’s true that he has been injury prone since suffering an ACL in January 2022 but he missed just six games last season - that’s less than Salah. With multiple competitions, he could help with the eventual niggling injuries that are picked up and even help ease the load of the Egyptian.

However, Italian attackers have traditionally been far from successful. The likes of Mario Balotelli and Fabio Borino are two who have flopped at Anfield. While outside of the legendary figures of Paolo Di Canio and Gianfranco Zola, no other player has scored more than 36 goals in Premier League history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granted, there should be apprehension behind the deal as it is unclear how much of the initial version of the exciting talent he was before the ACL that wowed fans and terrified defences across Europe is left. Yet at £13m, and over £60m generated from sales this summer, it’s a deal that could be enticing as Richard Hughes and co look to deliver at least one signing to satisfy the fans desires.